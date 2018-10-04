Log in
JOHN BLEM JOINS TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS EXECUTIVE TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

10/04/2018 | 10:27am EDT

Newport Beach, CA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty Four Seven Hotels (www.247hotels.com), a leading hotel management company specializing in operations, investment strategy and development, announces the appointment of John Blem as Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Blem will provide leadership for the entire portfolio through a team of regional directors in his role to oversee all aspects of hotel operations and guest services.

Also critical to his role, Blem will interface with owners to ensure the company exceeds investment objectives on hotel assets throughout the portfolio. He will report directly to David Wani, Chief Executive Officer of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. 

“John is a dynamic addition to our executive team,” said David Wani, CEO. “He is a tested and decorated leader with experience and expertise which will contribute to our overall mission of creating an inspiring workplace and maximizing owner returns.”

Blem has over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience. He spent the first half of his career as general manager and in regional leadership positions for a variety of brands, from upscale to resort level properties, before serving  as an executive vice president for Homestead Suites, a publicly traded company.  He joined Tarsadia Hotels in 2002, relocating to Southern California and serving in a specialized role as opening general manager for multiple new-builds and managing extensive renovation projects. Blem remained in his role as area general manager through the company’s transition to Evolution Hospitality in 2011.

He has earned numerous awards from Marriott, Tarsadia and Evolution, including Hotel of the Year, General Manager of the Year, Top Quality Hotel and Best New Hotel Opening. His proven track record of successfully leading teams is accompanied by his experience providing direct support in investment strategy and revenue management. Blem earned a Bachelor degree in Business Management/Marketing from Southern Oregon University.

“I pop up like toast each day excited to lead the team both in taking care of our guests and associates!” said Blem. “This is an exciting time to be a part of Twenty Four Seven Hotels and I am honored to be a part of the growth stride happening at this time.”

Blem’s appointment comes as Twenty Four Seven Hotels has three new hotels in Southern California which will be opening over the next two months, including TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills, Hampton Inn and Suites Buena Park and TownePlace Suites Merced. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.

John Blem - Vice President of Operations - Twenty Four Seven Hotels


Alison Sansone
Twenty Four Seven Hotels
9497346435
asansone@247hotels.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
