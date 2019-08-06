Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JOHN HUFF TAPPED TO AMPLIFY TRANSWESTERN HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces John Huff has joined the firm as Managing Director – Healthcare Advisory Services. In this role, he will be responsible for sourcing development and investment opportunities nationwide and overseeing recruitment, business development and strategic solutions for healthcare real estate owners, users and investors throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.
 
“We are highly intentional in recruiting the best professionals in the sector to build on our existing momentum and capitalize on unique opportunities across the country,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Managing Director of TCS National Healthcare Advisory Services. “With more than 20 years of experience, John brings deep knowledge and a proven track record to our growing team, and he is a perfect fit with our collaborative, service-minded culture.”

Huff joins Transwestern from Stream Realty Partners, where, as Managing Director, he established the company’s healthcare division and was responsible for leasing a 2.1 million-square-foot portfolio of medical office space. Previously, he worked at Duke Realty, expanding the firm’s relationships with hospital systems and adding assignments for 17 buildings valued at $1.3 billion. 

“I am excited to contribute my expertise to Transwestern’s innovative and respected national healthcare team,” Huff said. “With continued strong demand for healthcare space in Dallas-Fort Worth, a greater focus on space design and efficiency, and a significant rise in medical office asking rents, there is immense opportunity across the sector for Transwestern and its clients.”

This hire is the latest in a national expansion of healthcare real estate services, including the addition of Kate Morris and Vince Femiano in Phoenix. The TCS Healthcare Advisory Services team is the country’s largest dedicated healthcare real estate team, operating from 20 cities and including more than 175 members. The team provides a full range of services, including project management and construction services, property management, leasing, tenant advisory, and investment for hospitals, healthcare networks, physicians and investors.

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN COMMERCIAL SERVICES
Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Attachment 

Stefanie Lewis
Transwestern Commercial Services
7132721266
stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pMONEYLION : and Ford Performance Unveil Another New 2019 Ford Mustang GT Built by Team Penske Driver Austin Cindric and Hot Rod Aficionados Dave and Dom Tucci for the "HERE WE ROAR" Sweepstakes
PR
12:50pGROVE GMK6300L-1 ALL-TERRAIN CRANE WITH ALLISON AUTOMATICS AT WIESBAUER : Tall, smooth, maneuverable and tailor-made for airy heights
PU
12:48pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:48pEMPIRE RESORTS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:48pLockheed Martin Gets $320 Million Contract From U.S. Missile Defense Agency
DJ
12:47pSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : India's NSE and Singapore Exchange win approval for joint derivatives project
RE
12:46pMASTERCARD : to buy Nets real-time payments, e-billing business for $3.19 billion
AQ
12:46pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : testing cashless payment acceptance for small, solo merchants
AQ
12:46pPGT INNOVATIONS : rsquo; Team Donates More Than 1,900 Pounds of Food to Nonprofits
BU
12:45pISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plunge
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi talks Universal with Tencent to tap music revival
3Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : Nivea growth slows but Beiersdorf confirms 2019 outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group