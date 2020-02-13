Log in
JOHNSON POSITIONS LOUISIANA AS A KEY PLAYER IN POTENTIAL UK TRADE DEAL

02/13/2020 | 03:22pm EST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he consider entering into trade negotiations with the United Kingdom and highlighting the significant impact it would have on Louisiana. In the letter, Johnson writes:

'As Louisiana's position as a leading exporter has solidified, so too have our trading relationships with countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, which ranks 3rd among European countries as a destination for Louisiana exports. On the other side of the coin, the U.K. reciprocates by heavily investing in Louisiana. Collectively, British companies are the largest foreign employer in Louisiana, supporting over 16,000 high-skilled and high-paying jobs.

'I raise this to your attention because I believe a formalized, bilateral agreement between the United States and a post-Brexit United Kingdom has the potential to strengthen our nation's position as one of the world's top exporters of energy, and Louisiana can certainly play a critical role in this endeavor.'

To read the entire letter, click here.

Disclaimer

Mike Johnson published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 20:21:12 UTC
