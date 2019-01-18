Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULARS IN CONNECTION WITH

THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, Lai Sun Development Company Limited, eSun Holdings Limited and Lai Fung Holdings Limited (collectively, "Companies") dated 27 December 2018 in connection with the very substantial acquisition in relation to the successful bid of the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Zhuhai Land Bureau through the Listing-For-Sale Process ("Joint Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, a circular of each of the Companies (collectively, "Circulars") containing, among other things, details of the Land Acquisition, was expected to be despatched to the respective shareholders of the Companies on or before 18 January 2019. As additional time is required to finalise the information to be included in the Circulars, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circulars will be postponed to a date on or before 28 February 2019.

By Order of the Board By Order of the Board Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited eSun Holdings Limited Chew Fook Aun Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard Executive Director and Executive Director and Deputy Chairman Chief Executive Officer By Order of the Board By Order of the Board Lai Sun Development Company Limited Lai Fung Holdings Limited Chew Fook Aun Chew Fook Aun Executive Director and Chairman Deputy Chairman Hong Kong, 18 January 2019 As at the date of this joint announcement,