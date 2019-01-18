|
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT: DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULARS IN CONNECTION WITH THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS
01/18/2019 | 04:54am EST
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULARS IN CONNECTION WITH
THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO
THE ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS
Reference is made to the joint announcement of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, Lai Sun Development Company Limited, eSun Holdings Limited and Lai Fung Holdings Limited (collectively, "Companies") dated 27 December 2018 in connection with the very substantial acquisition in relation to the successful bid of the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Zhuhai Land Bureau through the Listing-For-Sale Process ("Joint Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.
As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, a circular of each of the Companies (collectively, "Circulars") containing, among other things, details of the Land Acquisition, was expected to be despatched to the respective shareholders of the Companies on or before 18 January 2019. As additional time is required to finalise the information to be included in the Circulars, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circulars will be postponed to a date on or before 28 February 2019.
By Order of the Board
By Order of the Board
Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited
eSun Holdings Limited
Chew Fook Aun
Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard
Executive Director and
Executive Director and
Deputy Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
By Order of the Board
By Order of the Board
Lai Sun Development Company Limited
Lai Fung Holdings Limited
Chew Fook Aun
Chew Fook Aun
Executive Director and
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 January 2019
