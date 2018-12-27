Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

eSun Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 571)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION (ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS)

THE LAND ACQUISITION

The LSG Board, the LSD Board, the eSun Board and the Lai Fung Board are pleased to announce that Supreme Motion, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Lai Fung, succeeded in the bid of land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Zhuhai Land Bureau through the Listing-For-Sale Process on 26 December 2018. Supreme Motion will sign the Land Use Rights Grant Contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau as soon as practicable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant listing-for-sale documents. The Project Company will be established as a wholly-foreign-owned enterprise in the PRC within 1 month after the date of successful bid of the land use rights of the Land, to be wholly-owned by Supreme Motion, for holding the land use rights of the Land and owning, undertaking and operating the Project. After its establishment, the Project Company will enter into an amendment contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau for the change of the grantee of the land use rights of the Land from Supreme Motion to the Project Company.

The land premium payable for the land use rights of the Land is RMB761,972,361 (equivalent to approximately HK$863,086,000) with accommodation value of approximately RMB2,650 per sq.m. (equivalent to approximately HK$3,000 per sq.m.). Subject to and upon the signing of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract, Supreme Motion will undertake that the total amount of investment for the Project, including the land premium, shall not be less than RMB3,500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,964,450,000).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Lai Fung

As the applicable Percentage Ratios in respect of the Land Acquisition are greater than 100% for Lai Fung, the Land Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition for Lai Fung under the Listing Rules.

The Land Acquisition is a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as it involves an acquisition of governmental land in the PRC from a PRC Governmental Body through a tender, auction or listing-for-sale governed by the PRC Law. The Lai Fung Board confirms that the Land Acquisition is in the Lai Fung Group's ordinary and usual course of business and is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of Lai Fung and its shareholders as a whole. Under Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules, the Land Acquisition is exempt from shareholders' approval of Lai Fung as it was undertaken on a sole basis by Lai Fung (through its subsidiaries) in its ordinary and usual course of business.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition is expected to be despatched to the shareholders of Lai Fung within 15 business days after the publication of this joint announcement, i.e. on or before 18 January 2019.

eSun

As the applicable Percentage Ratios in respect of the Land Acquisition are greater than 100% for eSun, the Land Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition for eSun under the Listing Rules.

The Land Acquisition is a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as it involves an acquisition of governmental land in the PRC from a PRC Governmental Body through a tender, auction or listing-for-sale governed by the PRC Law. The eSun Board confirms that the Land Acquisition is in the eSun Group's ordinary and usual course of business and is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of eSun and its shareholders as a whole. Under Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules, the Land Acquisition is exempt from shareholders' approval of eSun as it was undertaken on a sole basis by eSun (through its subsidiaries) in its ordinary and usual course of business.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition is expected to be despatched to the shareholders of eSun within 15 business days after the publication of this joint announcement, i.e. on or before 18 January 2019.

LSD

As the applicable Percentage Ratios in respect of the Land Acquisition may be greater than 100% for LSD, the Land Acquisition may constitute a very substantial acquisition for LSD under the Listing Rules.

The Land Acquisition is a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as it involves an acquisition of governmental land in the PRC from a PRC Governmental Body through a tender, auction or listing-for-sale governed by the PRC Law. The LSD Board confirms that the Land Acquisition is in the LSD Group's ordinary and usual course of business and is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of LSD and its shareholders as a whole. Under Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules, the Land Acquisition is exempt from shareholders' approval of LSD as it was undertaken on a sole basis by LSD (through its subsidiaries) in its ordinary and usual course of business.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition is expected to be despatched to the shareholders of LSD within 15 business days after the publication of this joint announcement, i.e. on or before 18 January 2019.

LSG

As the applicable Percentage Ratios in respect of the Land Acquisition may be greater than 100% for LSG, the Land Acquisition may constitute a very substantial acquisition for LSG under the Listing Rules.

The Land Acquisition is a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as it involves an acquisition of governmental land in the PRC from a PRC Governmental Body through a tender, auction or listing-for-sale governed by the PRC Law. The LSG Board confirms that the Land Acquisition is in the LSG Group's ordinary and usual course of business and is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of LSG and its shareholders as a whole. Under Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules, the Land Acquisition is exempt from shareholders' approval of LSG as it was undertaken on a sole basis by LSG (through its subsidiaries) in its ordinary and usual course of business.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition is expected to be despatched to the shareholders of LSG within 15 business days after the publication of this joint announcement, i.e. on or before 18 January 2019.

THE LAND ACQUISITION

The LSG Board, the LSD Board, the eSun Board and the Lai Fung Board are pleased to announce that Supreme Motion, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Lai Fung, succeeded in the bid of land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Zhuhai Land Bureau through the Listing-For-Sale Process on 26 December 2018 for RMB761,972,361 (equivalent to approximately HK$863,086,000). Supreme Motion will sign the Land Use Rights Grant Contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau as soon as practicable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant listing-for-sale documents. The Project Company will be established as a wholly-foreign-owned enterprise in the PRC within 1 month after the date of successful bid of the land use rights of the Land, to be wholly-owned by Supreme Motion, for holding the land use rights of the Land and owning, undertaking and operating the Project.

PRINCIPLE TERMS OF THE LAND USE RIGHTS GRANT CONTRACT

Supreme Motion will sign the Land Use Rights Grant Contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau as soon as practicable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant listing-for-sale documents.

The expected principal terms of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract are set out below:

Date

As soon as practicable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant listing-for-sale documents.

Parties

(1) Supreme Motion (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Lai Fung); and

(2) Zhuhai Land Bureau.

To their respective best knowledge, information and beliefs having made all reasonable enquiries, the LSG Directors, the LSD Directors, the eSun Directors and the Lai Fung Directors confirm that Zhuhai Land Bureau and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent of LSG, LSD, eSun and Lai Fung and their respective connected persons under the Listing Rules.

Information about the Land

The Land is situated at east side of Yiwener Road, south side of Xiangjiang Road, west side of Yiwenyi Road and north side of Zhishui Road, Hengqin New Area, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province of the PRC* (ʕ਷ᄿ؇޲मऎ̹ዑೞอਜᖵ˖ɚ༸؇ਉe࠰Ϫ༩یਉeᖵ˖ɓ༸Г ਉe౽˥༩̏ਉ) with a total site area of 143,768.37 sq.m. and a maximum plot ratio of 2 times. The Land is for cultural facilities, retail and commercial, as well as business and financial uses. The land use rights of the Land have been granted for a term of 50 years for cultural facility use, 40 years for retail and commercial use and 40 years for business and financial use.

The Project Company will be established as a wholly-foreign-owned enterprise in the PRC within 1 month after the date of successful bid of the land use rights of the Land, to be wholly-owned by Supreme Motion. The Project Company is for holding the land use rights of the Land and owning, undertaking and operating the Project.

Prior to the establishment of the Project Company, Supreme Motion will enter into the Land Use Rights Grant Contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau. After its establishment, the Project Company will enter into an amendment contract with Zhuhai Land Bureau for the change of the grantee of the land use rights of the Land from Supreme Motion to the Project Company.

Land premium and payment

The land premium payable for the land use rights of the Land is RMB761,972,361 (equivalent to approximately HK$863,086,000) with accommodation value of approximately RMB2,650 per sq.m. (equivalent to approximately HK$3,000 per sq.m.).

The land premium was arrived at as a result of successful bidding of the land use rights of the Land by Supreme Motion through the Listing-For-Sale Process. In tendering the bid, Supreme Motion has taken into account, among other matters, the initial bidding price required under the listing-for-sale documents, prevailing market conditions, location of the Land and land price in the surrounding area.

A deposit in the amount of RMB380,990,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$431,547,000), representing the deposit required in order for Supreme Motion to qualify for tendering the bid through the Listing-For-Sale Process, has been paid by Supreme Motion on 21 December 2018 before the bid was awarded.