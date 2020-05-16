Log in
JOINT PRESS RELEASE: Government Receives Assistance from UNDP for Virtual Meeting Support

05/16/2020 | 02:10am EDT

The Government of Samoa, through the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has received assistance, totaling USD$6,360.00, from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Office in Samoa, to provide a Year's Subscription for Fifty- three (53) ZOOM Accounts from a well-known Virtual Meeting Infrastructure provider called ZOOM from 24 April 2020 to 24 April 2021.

The assistance by the United Nations Development Programme is in response to the Government of Samoa's Nationwide State of Emergency (SOE), efforts to better support the Health Sector in ensuring that the people of Samoa are safe and prepared for the health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic through the adoption and use of technological means.

The implementation of ZOOM will provide a more controlled virtual environment for Government Ministries and Organizations to conduct virtual meetings, conference calls by utilising these Digital Platforms and encouraging Digital Workspaces and/or Work From Home (WFH) arrangements.

The virtual meeting accounts will allow Government Ministries and Organisations to host virtual meetings, conferences and workshops for up to 500 concurrent users per meeting and 500 users for Webinars with unlimited minutes per session, whether with local partners and stakeholders and/or with International Partners and Organisations.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in continued partnership with the UNDP Local Team will work with Heads of Government from the various Government Ministries and their respective IT Divisions to support and ensure the timely roll-out and use of these ZOOM licenses. More importantly, this valuable tool will be well utilised and optimised to ensure continued operations in the days ahead with all Sectors of Government and its Stakeholders adapting to virtual workflows and its digital aspects.

The Government of Samoa echo's its overwhelming appreciation for the continued and timely support provided by the United Nations Development Programme and look forward to the continued strengthening of partnerships for various Government initiatives in support of the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals amongst others.

Mr Suetena Loia, Manager ICT-MCIT @ e-mail: s.loia@mcit.gov.ws and/or Ms Alexandra Petaia, ICT Associate-UNDP @ e-mail: alexandra.petaia@undp.org can be contacted for further information and support.

May 16, 2020

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 06:09:03 UTC
