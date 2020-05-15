Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE ESTONIAN, LATVIAN AND LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS ON THE OCCASION OF MARKING THE RECIPROCAL LIFTING OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS RELATED RESTRICTIONS OF MOVEMENT BETWEEN ESTONIA, LATVIA AND LITHUANIA IN RIGA, 15.05.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:04am EDT

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE ESTONIAN, LATVIAN AND LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS
ON THE OCCASION OF
MARKING THE RECIPROCAL LIFTING OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS RELATED RESTRICTIONS OF MOVEMENT BETWEEN ESTONIA, LATVIA AND LITHUANIA
IN RIGA, 15.05.2020

On 15 May 2020, the Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania gathered in Riga to sign a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding on lifting travel restrictions between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for land, rail, air and maritime transport and cooperation thereof during the COVID-19 crisis. This memorandum is accompanying the decision initially taken by the three Baltic states' Prime Ministers on 6 May 2020 to reciprocally open the borders on 15 May 2020 to restore the movement for the three countries' citizens, and persons legally residing in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and respective individual decisions by the Governments of the Baltic states.

Today's occasion marks an important milestone in COVID-19 crisis exit process due to several reasons. First and foremost, it marks the first step in moving towards re-establishing the physical connections and travel between countries, which was interrupted due to spread of COVID-19 virus. Decision to open the borders between the Baltic states was based on the similar epidemiological situation in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The fact that the signing ceremony is held in Riga, in the form of the first physical meeting after the start of the spread of the virus, is a proof that essential, especially work related travel is possible between the Baltic states again.

Today's crisis, but also today's occasion again highlights the importance of cooperation between nations and governments, starting from close neighbours. Cooperation between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania has been traditionally very close. It is based on common interests and goals of the three countries in foreign and security policy, fostering economic development, and cooperation in the European Union (EU) and NATO. The priorities for Baltic cooperation - strengthening security in the region, developing regional connectivity with a focus on energy and transport infrastructure, climate and digital agenda, promoting common interests in the EU, transatlantic partnership and NATO as the cornerstone for the security and defence in Europe, are important areas for our region and we will achieve more together.

Unity and cooperation remains essential. Cooperation and exchange of information with our regional, like-minded friends in the Nordic-Baltic format has been close and effective from the very start of this crisis. The EU level cooperation, very positively illustrated by joint action in organising EU citizens' repatriation flights from all over the world to home countries, needs to be continued in a united and efficient way in different strands of work, including with the objective to uphold and support the Single Market. Globally, efforts have to be continued to work together to keep international trade and means of transport as open and flexible as possible to minimize the already huge setback on our countries' economies.

Continued close cooperation at the regional, EU and global level and working jointly, step by step, remains the keyword, with common objective to being able soon to eliminate restrictions related to COVID-19, help to restore much needed economic activities and free movement throughout the EU and Schengen area as soon as possible, taking into account the epidemiological situation of countries and health requirements.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aDAIS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28aINNOVATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28aVERITAS FARMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:28aAKERNA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:28aDIGIRAD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28aLIFCO PUBL : acquires a product portfolio from TrollDental
AQ
06:28aDSG GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:27aMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:27aJAGUAR HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:26aCALLAWAY GOLF CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
3BT GROUP PLC : Shares in BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
4CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group