Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JP Morgan abandons Boeing buy call after three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London

JP Morgan analysts have given up on their long-term "overweight" call on Boeing Co shares, cutting their price target for the company by $160 to just $210 dollars in a note to clients on Thursday.

The bank, which now rates Boeing "neutral", said the added hit from the coronavirus to airlines made it impossible to stick with its call that investors should wait out the grounding of the company's 737 MAX planes this year.

Boeing said on Wednesday it was freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas to preserve cash, and the company is also moving to draw down funds from existing loan facilities as it battles the worst crisis in its history.

"Our desire to hang in with Boeing until the return of the 737 MAX has worked out poorly, both regarding the timeline for re-certification and now more importantly with the impact of COVID-19 on aircraft demand," JPM analyst Seth M. Seifman said.

He said he still expects Boeing to be able to wade through the stressful time for airlines as well as manage its own balance sheet. His price target, while now Wall St's lowest and $140 below the median of all major analysts, was still $21 above Wednesday's closing prices.

Boeing shares fell 18% on Wednesday and are down 58% since the second of two fatal MAX crashes last March.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aShell CEO's 2019 pay halves after fatalities, revenue fall
RE
05:51aChina automakers seek government relief after February sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
05:45aECB Monetary Stimulus Effort Expected as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
05:36aAirline stocks plunge as U.S. puts Europe in coronavirus quarantine
RE
05:34aBOJ's Kuroda meets with PM Abe and vows response to coronavirus
RE
05:28aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:26aStock exchanges in Asia revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
05:24aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:20aCoronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown, Trump to address U.S. crisis
RE
05:19aJP Morgan abandons Boeing buy call after three years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr to probe its financial arrangements
5RWE AG : RWE : achieves outstanding result in 2019 and remains on track for growth in renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group