Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JP Morgan unit 'forgives' credit card debt of Canadian customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
A sign of JP Morgan Chase Bank is seen in front of their headquarters tower in New York

TORONTO (Reuters) - A unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co has agreed to "forgive" the outstanding credit card debt of its Canadian cardholders as part of the U.S. bank's move to exit the Canadian credit card market, the company said on Thursday.

Chase Bank, which is operated by JP Morgan Chase, announced in January 2018 that it would close all credit card accounts in Canada on March 15 of that year. At the time, customers were required to continue making payments on their accounts.

The bank declined to say when it made the decision to write off the remaining debt. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted some customers as saying they received letters from the bank this week informing them of the decision.

Chase declined to disclose how many clients would be affected or how much debt was outstanding.

An alternative would have been to sell the debt to a third party, but the company felt that simply cancelling the debt entirely "was a better decision for all parties, including and most importantly our customers," Maria Martinez, vice-president of communications for Chase Card Services, told Reuters.

"It's crazy," Douglas Turner, a 55-year-old long-haul trucker, told CBC. "This stuff doesn't happen with credit cards. Credit cards are horror stories."

Turner told CBC that his debt was more than C$6,000 ($4,536.52).

It is a unique situation that is "unlikely to be repeated," said Scott Hannah, president of the Credit Counseling Society. "It's a first, on this scale."

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Moira Warburton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade set to improve in second half
PU
10:17pChina July CPI +2.8% on Year, Supported by Higher Food Prices
DJ
10:06pChina's July PPI falls for first time in three years
RE
10:04pBroadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
RE
10:03pTesla owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
RE
10:02pSEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance
RE
10:01pJP Morgan unit 'forgives' credit card debt of Canadian customers
RE
09:53pCBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
RE
09:53pFacebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
09:48pChina lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5WYNN RESORTS : CORRECTION: Wynn Resorts security head spying story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group