JP Services : Announces Launch of Nitrogen Services Division

07/16/2019 | 08:38am EDT

JPH Holdings, LLC (“JP Services”), a turnkey pipeline integrity solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Nitrogen Services Division to service pipeline owners and operators.

The Nitrogen Services Division provides nitrogen solutions in coordination with JP Services midstream offering suite that will reduce cost, hassle, and inefficiency for its customers.

“Adding the Nitrogen Services Division to JP Services’ platform is another step toward providing turnkey on-line, off-line, and end-to-end pipeline integrity solutions for our midstream and downstream customers,” said Chad Peter, Director of New Ventures. “Combining experts in nitrogen solutions with JP Services’ precision pressure testing, chemical cleaning and water management groups provides a one-stop-shop for clients.”

“I am extremely proud of the JP Services team for their hard work and passion for safety as we continue to grow and meet our customers’ needs,” said Justin Peter, President and Chief Executive Officer of JP Services. “We are very happy to announce the addition of Steve “NitroMan” Conner to the JP Services team. Steve is well respected in the industry, bringing over 40 years of experience to the team. He is recognized as a leading innovator in Nitrogen applications in both the oil and gas and industrial sectors. Nitrogen’s cleaning properties reduce risk and enhance recovery, in both cleaning and pressure testing of pipelines. Customers can now avoid using multiple vendors and instead rely on JP Services to handle all their midstream and downstream service needs.”

The Nitrogen Services Division will fulfill nitrogen needs for both in and out-of-service pipelines for intrastate, interstate and gathering system networks nationwide.

About JP Services

JP Services (www.jpservices.com), a portfolio company of Rock Hill Capital, is an industry leading integrity solutions company, where safety is never compromised, with a focus on chemical and mechanical cleaning, hydrostatic pressure testing and torquing. By being uniquely focused on the customer’s specific needs and timing, we are the most responsive service provider you’ll ever work with. We pride ourselves on accurately scoping and bidding your work at competitive and reasonable prices, followed by flawless project execution. What makes us different from the rest is that if we don’t exceed your expectations, then we didn’t meet our own.

About Rock Hill Capital

Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast U.S. Rock Hill is currently investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling $150MM focusing on companies in the industrial products and services industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
