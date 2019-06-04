Log in
JP Services : Announces Launch of Water Management Division

06/04/2019 | 06:03am EDT

JPH Holdings, LLC (“JP Services”), a full turnkey pipeline integrity solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Water Management Division to service pipeline owners and operators.

The Water Management Division will provide cradle-to-grave water services in coordination with JP Services midstream offering suite that will reduce cost, hassle, and inefficiency for its customers.

“Providing a turnkey suite of midstream services is unique in the marketplace,” said Kyle Stewart, Water Division Manager. “Combining experts in locating, storing and moving large volumes of water with JP Services precision pressure testing and chemical cleaning groups provides a one-stop-shop for clients.”

“Our midstream customers informed us of the need for these services to make their project planning and implementation simpler,” said Justin Peter, President and Chief Executive Officer of JP Services. “We are very happy to announce the addition of Kyle Stewart and Culley Howard, both well respected in the industry, to lead this effort. Customers that need both cleaning and pressure testing of their pipelines can now avoid using multiple vendors and instead can rely on JP Services to handle all their midstream service needs.”

The Water Management Division will fulfill water needs both in and out of service pipelines for intrastate, interstate and gathering system networks nationwide.

About JP Services

JP Services (www.jpservices.com), a portfolio company of Rock Hill Capital, is an industry leading integrity solutions company, where safety is never compromised, with a focus on chemical and mechanical cleaning, hydrostatic pressure testing and torqueing. By being uniquely focused on the customer’s specific needs and timing, we are the most responsive service provider you’ll ever work with. We pride ourselves on accurately scoping and bidding your work at competitive and reasonable prices, followed by flawless project execution. What makes us different from the rest is that if we don’t exceed your expectations, then we didn’t meet our own.

About Rock Hill Capital

Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast U.S.. Rock Hill is currently investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling $150MM focusing on companies in the industrial products and services industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
