JP Services : Announces Launch of Water Management Division

JPH Holdings, LLC (“JP Services”), a full turnkey pipeline integrity
solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Water
Management Division to service pipeline owners and operators.
The Water Management Division will provide cradle-to-grave water
services in coordination with JP Services midstream offering suite that
will reduce cost, hassle, and inefficiency for its customers.
“Providing a turnkey suite of midstream services is unique in the
marketplace,” said Kyle Stewart, Water Division Manager. “Combining
experts in locating, storing and moving large volumes of water with JP
Services precision pressure testing and chemical cleaning groups
provides a one-stop-shop for clients.”
“Our midstream customers informed us of the need for these services to
make their project planning and implementation simpler,” said Justin
Peter, President and Chief Executive Officer of JP Services. “We are
very happy to announce the addition of Kyle Stewart and Culley Howard,
both well respected in the industry, to lead this effort. Customers that
need both cleaning and pressure testing of their pipelines can now avoid
using multiple vendors and instead can rely on JP Services to handle all
their midstream service needs.”
The Water Management Division will fulfill water needs both in and out
of service pipelines for intrastate, interstate and gathering system
networks nationwide.
About JP Services
JP Services (www.jpservices.com),
a portfolio company of Rock Hill Capital, is an industry leading
integrity solutions company, where safety is never compromised, with a
focus on chemical and mechanical cleaning, hydrostatic pressure testing
and torqueing. By being uniquely focused on the customer’s specific
needs and timing, we are the most responsive service provider you’ll
ever work with. We pride ourselves on accurately scoping and bidding
your work at competitive and reasonable prices, followed by flawless
project execution. What makes us different from the rest is that if we
don’t exceed your expectations, then we didn’t meet our own.
About Rock Hill Capital
Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas,
is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market
companies located in the South and Southeast U.S.. Rock Hill is
currently investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling
$150MM focusing on companies in the industrial products and services
industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our
investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.
