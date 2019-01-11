JPI : Announces Development of Jefferson Vista Canyon Within Vista Canyon, a 185-Acre, Mixed-Use Master-Planned Community

For JPI, a leader in the development of Class A multifamily communities,
the goal of delivering a top-of-the-line community to the residents of
Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon is now within reach. The company announced
today that they have closed construction financing on Jefferson Vista
Canyon, a $190 million, 480-home luxury apartment community. Comerica
Bank, based in Dallas, and Colony Credit Real Estate, based in Los
Angeles, will provide construction financing for Jefferson Vista Canyon.
JPI has closed construction financing on Jefferson Vista Canyon, a $190 million, 480-home luxury apartment community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jefferson Vista Canyon is the first major residential development within
JSB Development’s Vista Canyon, a new 185-acre, mixed-use walkable
community. The master-planned development will include retail, office,
hospitality, apartments, townhomes and single-family residences, along
with a new intermodal transit station and the Metrolink commuter rail at
its center.
Also, a variety of single-family residences and a new 11-acre park will
be located minutes away.
“Jefferson Vista Canyon is JPI’s third property within the Santa Clarita
Valley and is a further reflection of our commitment to invest in
developing communities in the region,” said Rosie Cooper, executive vice
president and regional managing partner of the Western Region for JPI.
“Our new luxury apartment homes will be a perfect fit for JSB’s vision
of creating a living environment that integrates urban vitality and
connectivity with its own 10-mile system of bike, pedestrian and
equestrian paths in one of the nation’s largest urban environments.”
“Jefferson Vista Canyon is a great addition to the overall
master-planned community, and we are excited to play a part in making it
possible for the citizens of Santa Clarita,” said Matt Maberry, Comerica
Bank’s vice president of national real estate services and the senior
lender on the project.
“JPI has been a reputable name in the Southern California market for
more than 20 years,” said Andrew Nguyen, senior vice president at Colony
Credit Real Estate, the mezzanine lender for Jefferson Vista Canyon. “We
are honored to work together on this project to deliver another
top-of-the-line community to the residents of the area.”
“JSB is pleased with the announcement of construction funding for
Jefferson Vista Canyon,” said James S. Backer, president of JSB
Development. “With the near-completion of Vista Canyon’s
water-reclamation facility, which furthers our commitment to authentic
green resources, plus the growing interest in the Gensler-designed
three-story office building planned for the community, the anticipated
groundbreaking of JPI’s development is an outstanding trendsetter for
this master-planned community.”
JPI’s Jefferson Vista Canyon community will provide a range of
floorplans. A select few homes will even have rooftop decks, truly
enabling residents to enjoy the live-work-play environment within this
master-planned community. Jefferson Vista Canyon features unique
community amenities typically found in more urban settings. Key
amenities include:
-
Two resort-style pools, with spas and cabanas containing large-screen
TVs
-
Two state-of-the-art fitness centers that incorporate multiuse studios
for yoga and spin classes; one fitness center is geared to functional
training and includes a training structure exclusively for suspension
training equipment
-
A clubhouse with double-height ceilings and a vaulted skylight system,
two-way fireplace and gourmet entertainment kitchen
-
“Speakeasy” lounge featuring high-top bars with a kegerator, wine
refrigerator, multiple flat-screen TVs, a pool table, shuffleboard and
a multi-sport simulator
-
Rooftop deck with a barbecue area and fire pit
-
Dog park and dog-washing station
Designed by Architects Orange, based in Orange, California, Jefferson
Vista Canyon is set to be complete by spring 2020.
About JPI
JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A
multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily
developer in Dallas-Fort Worth. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also
has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history
of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an
unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the
most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s
executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive
experience in multifamily developments – including low-density garden
apartments, mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects, mixed-use
developments, and student living communities. The firm offers investment
management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing and asset management
services as well as construction, financial and administrative services.
For more about JPI, visit JPI.com.
About Comerica Bank
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company
headquartered in Dallas and strategically aligned by three business
segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management.
Comerica focuses on relationships and helping people and businesses be
successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found
in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses
operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly
traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on
originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio
consisting primarily of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans,
preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties
predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate is
externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global real estate and
investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real
Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation that intends to elect to
be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes for its taxable
year ending December 31, 2018. For more information on the company and
its management and business, see clncredit.com.
