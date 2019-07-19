JPI : Names Chris Clayton as New Chief Financial Officer

Continuing its commitment to attracting the best talent in our industry, JPI welcomes Chris Clayton as the company’s new chief financial officer. Clayton will lead the JPI capital markets and corporate support services teams and will serve as a member of JPI’s Investment Committee.

Clayton brings nearly 30 years of investment, finance and executive experience to the Irving-based leadership team. He comes to JPI from Forest City Realty Trust, where he most recently served as the company’s executive vice president, head of capital markets and treasurer, managing a multimillion dollar operating budget and serving on the Investment and Executive Committees.

With comprehensive experience in real estate capital markets and a strong track record of identifying, analyzing and closing growth-fueling transactions, Clayton will be an invaluable contributor to the company’s successes moving forward.

“We are honored to have Chris join our JPI family,” said Brad Taylor, chief executive officer and managing partner. “His experience speaks for itself. He’s exactly the type of executive we were looking for – an immensely talented professional, a capable leader and a perfect match for our culture.”

As chief financial officer, Clayton will develop and maintain key relationships with JPI’s capital partners, manage the company’s financial activities and act as a key executive in strategic decisions, initiatives, leadership and culture. Chris will lead all JPI capital efforts, focusing heavily on platform capital and guiding the finance, accounting and administrative support services teams.

“I am very excited to start the next chapter of my career with JPI,” said Clayton. “The company enjoys an extraordinary reputation as one of the best developers in the national multifamily business, and I am thrilled to be teaming with such industry leaders. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and using my broad and deep leadership and capital markets experience to help continue the success of JPI.”

About JPI

