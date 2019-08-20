JPI : Names Payton Mayes Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Partner

As part of its ongoing efforts in industry-leading development and community operations, JPI announced today the hiring of Payton Mayes as executive vice president and regional managing partner of its central region. Mayes will oversee and lead all components of the regional operation. He will serve as a member of the JPI Investment Committee and will act as a key executive in strategic decisions, initiatives, leadership and culture.

Payton Mayes, JPI's new executive vice president and regional managing partner of its central region. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a broad 20 years of real estate investment, finance and executive experience, Mayes’ skill set will be instrumental to JPI’s continued success in the central region. Before moving to JPI, Mayes served as the chief investment officer at DHIC Communities, a D.R. Horton company, expanding the company’s expertise in joint venture capital structures and distressed offerings. He also founded Cephas Partners, where he co-invested with Blackstone to acquire a portfolio from Bank of America Merrill Lynch with a total enterprise value of underlying assets of $4 billion. His experience also includes managing real estate private equity investments at Merrill Lynch, where he led a $600 million South American entrance, as well as serving on the board of three development companies with over 100 employees.

“We look forward to having Payton on board to spearhead and lead our efforts in the central region,” said Brad Taylor, chief executive officer and managing partner. “Strong leadership and sharp strategic planning go hand-in-hand in this position, and Payton brings that and more to the table. Under his leadership, we will continue to expand our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.”

Mayes will lead the central region team in site acquisition, development, design management, construction management, asset management and capital markets. He will be tasked with identifying emerging opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market while investing in the growth and development of the central region team.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work at JPI,” Mayes said. “JPI’s history of success and excellent reputation in the multifamily industry are great indicators of the many opportunities we’ll continue to see moving forward. For me, the most attractive aspects of JPI are the owner’s values and company principles. There are a lot of different groups in the real estate space, but few more committed to their people than JPI. I’m excited to get started and grow our footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with over 5,000 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has an office in California. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

