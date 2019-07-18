JPI : Strategically Plans for Future with Key Organizational Updates

JPI has grown to become the largest multifamily developer in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the last four years running and was ranked the eighth-largest multifamily developer and ninth-largest multifamily general contractor in 2019 by the National Multifamily Housing Council.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005606/en/

JPI's new chief executive officer (CEO), Brad Taylor (Photo: Business Wire)

As a result of this growth, and as part of the company’s long-range planning, JPI is expanding and adjusting its senior leadership team structure to focus on optimizing current and future market opportunities. These changes will be instrumental in maintaining the company’s commitment to its mission and creed. Within that creed, adopted almost 30 years ago, the first line reads: “It is our purpose to build a company that will endure for our friends and associates, that will command the respect of our peers, and that will quicken the pride of succeeding generations.”

As JPI enters the next phase of its organization planning, it will establish a board of directors consisting of Bobby Page, Ron Ingram, Mark Bryant and Kirk Motsenbocker, who have previously served as the company’s Executive Committee. The board of directors will provide advisory support, consulting with the company’s senior leadership team regarding strategic and operational direction and planning of the company, oversight monitoring of the company’s performance, and general corporate governance.

As part of this restructuring, Brad Taylor, formerly JPI’s chief development officer and national managing partner, has been named JPI’s chief executive officer effective July 1, 2019. In his new role, Brad will lead the company’s day-to-day operations.

“The future is incredibly bright for JPI,” said Taylor. “I consider it an honor to lead this organization of talented individuals, and I believe that our people and their unwavering commitment to excellence will fuel the success of JPI for years to come.”

Reporting directly to Taylor will be the core senior leadership team consisting of Rosie Cooper, executive vice president, managing partner – Western Region; Dusty Broadway, senior vice president national construction partner; and the newest member of the JPI leadership team, Chris Clayton, chief financial officer.

JPI’s new CFO will lead capital markets efforts, focusing heavily on platform capital and guiding the company’s financial, accounting, operations and administration support services teams. Clayton brings nearly 30 years of investment, finance and executive experience to the Dallas-based leadership team. He comes to JPI from Forest City Realty Trust, where he most recently served as the company’s executive vice president and treasurer, managing a multimillion dollar operating budget and serving on the Investment and Executive Committees.

With comprehensive experience in real estate capital markets and a strong track record of identifying, analyzing and closing growth-fueling transactions, Clayton will be an invaluable contributor to the company’s successes and growth moving forward.

“I am elated to join the JPI family and to start the next chapter of my career,” said Clayton. “I am looking forward to immersing myself in the organization to best prepare it for the future.”

With this new leadership structure, JPI is well positioned to achieve its goal: “To be recognized by our associates, residents and investors as the number one residential company in the markets we serve.”

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with over 5,000 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has an office in California. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005606/en/