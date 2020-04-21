Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan Chase plans to return employees to work in phases: memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:33pm EDT
The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, said on Tuesday it was working on a plan to bring thousands of employees who have been working from home for more than five weeks back onsite in stages, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

JPMorgan is the first big bank to announce steps to return to normal as debate grows over reopening the U.S. economy after the novel coronavirus shuttered businesses across the country and put a record 22 million people out of work.

"Two considerations are paramount as we plan for this across the firm: We want to do it at the right time ? which may differ by region, country and state ? and in a manner that prioritizes your health and safety," the bank's Operating Committee said in the memo.

Around 180,000 of JPMorgan's more than 200,000 employees have been working from home, with around 25% of its bank branches closed, in an effort to protect employees from the virus, bank executives said last week.

The bank said on Tuesday it does not have a firm timeline for when it will return employees to offices, but that it will follow guidance from government and health authorities and take into consideration concerns over public transportation and school reopenings.

Wall Street banks sent workers home in mid-March to help stem the spread of the virus, but that has proved disruptive for some heavily regulated or technology-intensive functions, such as trading and other compliance roles.

President Donald Trump has pressed states to begin easing restrictions on non-essential businesses amid worries the economic fallout will hurt his re-election chances. Some states, though, are resisting that pressure, with New York City, home to JPMorgan's headquarters, locked down until May 15.

Health experts have criticized the White House's push to re-open the economy without widespread virus testing, while the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that lifting lockdowns must be gradual or populations risk a resurgence in cases.

While JPMorgan's memo did not specifically address testing, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said earlier this month that companies could get employees back to work faster if the government provided them with tests, including antibody tests.

Congress agreed to provide $25 billion for more nationwide testing on Tuesday as part of a $500 billion coronavirus relief package. Many state and local politicians have complained they lacked working tests and the supplies needed to perform them.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pAsia stocks fall after U.S. crude collapses for second day
RE
10:58pAsia stocks fall after U.S. crude collapses for second day
RE
10:57pGLOBAL CEOS SEE U-SHAPED RECESSION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : survey
RE
10:54pSouth Korea's Moon says to prepare third supplementary budget, hike subsidies to keep jobs
RE
10:33pBanks tighten credit on Asia oil traders as Hin Leong losses add to woes - sources
RE
10:28pDAMPIER GOLD : Zuleika Farm-in Joint Venture commences
PU
10:20pRecord Jump in Australian Retail Sales Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
DJ
10:13pERM POWER : Effectively transitioning to lower carbon emissions
PU
10:07pU.S. orders Chevron to 'wind down' Venezuela operations by December 1
RE
10:06pVirgin Galactic dealmaker defies IPO lull with $720 million blank-check deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group