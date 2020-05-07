JPMorgan Chase says still no timeline for return of staff to offices - memo

JPMorgan Chase & Co told its employees on Thursday that it still does not have a set timeline for them to return to working in the bank's offices, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The company will adopt a phased-in approach when staff do return to working in offices, a strategy it has already started at some places in Asia, according to the email, which was verified by a JPMorgan spokesman.

Like most global banks, more than 90% of the JPMorgan's staff have been working from home or remotely since at least March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

While countries are beginning to take steps to re-open businesses to staff and customers, the top executives of the New York-headquartered bank said they will continue to take a cautious approach.

"We are still facing a global pandemic and the lifting of restrictions is just one important piece of being in a position to return employees safely to the office," according to the memo sent by the bank's operating committee. "However, we must have the right processes, protocols and practices in place before more employees return. This will take some time."

The bank is enhancing security and health protocols for people entering its buildings and re-arranging desks and changing how people access cafes and elevators to ensure that people stand six feet apart, according to the memo.

Staff will be notified two to three weeks in advance before any return-to-office plans are launched, the executives wrote.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Sandra Maler and Paul Simao)