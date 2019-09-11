|
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019
This is to notify you of the change of the settlement deadlines for the following sub-funds ("Sub-Funds"):
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 yr UCITS ETFT
The Board has decided to extend the deadline by which subscriptions and redemptions in the Sub-Funds are settled from one business day to two business days following the relevant dealing deadline.
The reason for the proposed change is to align the settlement deadline for subscriptions and redemptions with the settlement schedule of the currency hedging transactions that the Sub-Funds may enter into in respect of currency hedged share classes.
These changes will not alter the way the Sub-Funds are currently being managed.
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
+44 207 7428379
The changes are being made to the relevant prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all Fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
