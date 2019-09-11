Log in
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019

09/11/2019 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Funds
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019

11.09.2019 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019

This is to notify you of the change of the settlement deadlines for the following sub-funds ("Sub-Funds"):

  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 yr UCITS ETFT


The Board has decided to extend the deadline by which subscriptions and redemptions in the Sub-Funds are settled from one business day to two business days following the relevant dealing deadline.

The reason for the proposed change is to align the settlement deadline for subscriptions and redemptions with the settlement schedule of the currency hedging transactions that the Sub-Funds may enter into in respect of currency hedged share classes.

These changes will not alter the way the Sub-Funds are currently being managed.


Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
+44 207 7428379

The changes are being made to the relevant prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all Fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


11.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 872123

 
End of News DGAP News Service

872123  11.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=872123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
