JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019



11.09.2019 / 15:24

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Change of the settlement deadlines - effective as of 26 September 2019



This is to notify you of the change of the settlement deadlines for the following sub-funds ("Sub-Funds"):

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 yr UCITS ETFT