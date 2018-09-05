DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Half Year Results

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report



05.09.2018 / 14:22

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Publication of Unaudited Semi-Annual Report



The following document is available for viewing:



Unaudited Semi-Annual Report for the period from 18 July 2017 (date of registration) to 30 June 2018.



To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/dms/JPMorgan%20ETFs%20ICAV%20[IRP][IE_EN].pdf



Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Fraser Easton

+44 207 7423425



