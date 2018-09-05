Log in
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report

09/05/2018

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Half Year Results
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report

05.09.2018
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Unaudited Semi-Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Unaudited Semi-Annual Report for the period from 18 July 2017 (date of registration) to 30 June 2018.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/dms/JPMorgan%20ETFs%20ICAV%20[IRP][IE_EN].pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Fraser Easton
+44 207 7423425


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.


05.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720893  05.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
