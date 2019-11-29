JPMorgan ETFs Ireland ICAV : Managed Futures UCITS ETF Sub Fund leverage change

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF
Increase in the expected level of leverage - effective from 16 December 2019
This is to notify you of an increase in the expected level of leverage for the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF from 375% to 600%., effective from 16 December 2019.
The increase to the expected level of leverage is due to it being more efficient to access certain of the current Sub-Fund's investments through financial derivative instruments such as interest rate and bond futures and swaps, as well as forward foreign exchange contracts. This may not increase or only moderately increase the overall risk profile of the Sub-Fund.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/en/showpage.aspx?pageID=695
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Marion Ameresekere
+44 2034930567
The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.
