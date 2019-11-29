Log in
JPMorgan ETFs Ireland ICAV : Managed Futures UCITS ETF Sub Fund leverage change

11/29/2019 | 10:25am EST

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Managed Futures UCITS ETF Sub Fund leverage change
29.11.2019 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF

Increase in the expected level of leverage - effective from 16 December 2019

This is to notify you of an increase in the expected level of leverage for the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF from 375% to 600%., effective from 16 December 2019.

The increase to the expected level of leverage is due to it being more efficient to access certain of the current Sub-Fund's investments through financial derivative instruments such as interest rate and bond futures and swaps, as well as forward foreign exchange contracts. This may not increase or only moderately increase the overall risk profile of the Sub-Fund.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/en/showpage.aspx?pageID=695



Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Marion Ameresekere
+44 2034930567

 

The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


29.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 924993

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924993  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
