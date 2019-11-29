JPMorgan ETFs Ireland ICAV : Managed Futures UCITS ETF Sub Fund leverage change

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Managed Futures UCITS ETF Sub Fund leverage change

29.11.2019 / 16:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF



Increase in the expected level of leverage - effective from 16 December 2019



This is to notify you of an increase in the expected level of leverage for the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF from 375% to 600%., effective from 16 December 2019.



The increase to the expected level of leverage is due to it being more efficient to access certain of the current Sub-Fund's investments through financial derivative instruments such as interest rate and bond futures and swaps, as well as forward foreign exchange contracts. This may not increase or only moderately increase the overall risk profile of the Sub-Fund.



To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/en/showpage.aspx?pageID=695





Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Marion Ameresekere

+44 2034930567

The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.