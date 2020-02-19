Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JPMorgan, UniCredit seen frontrunners to handle payments firm SIA's $4 billion Milan listing - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:23pm EST

Italian payments firm SIA is moving ahead with preparations for a share listing on the Milan bourse and is expected to pick JPMorgan and UniCredit in what would be one of southern Europe's largest floats this year, sources said.

SIA, which is being advised by Rothschild, has sent out requests for proposals to banks for potential roles in organising the deal and is looking to fill them in the coming weeks, the sources said.

It plans to issue shares worth 1 billion-1.5 billion euros ($1 bln-$1.6 bln) in a deal that could value the business at more than 4 billion euros excluding debt, another source said.

JPMorgan and UniCredit are expected to be frontrunners for the global coordinators spots, two of the sources said.

SIA, JPMorgan, Rothschild and UniCredit declined to comment.

SIA's listing comes after European initial public offerings (IPO) dropped to a seven-year low last year.

Yet European stock markets are near record highs boosting investors confidence and offering a window of opportunity for IPO candidates after a flurry of secondary share sales were well received this year.

Milan-based SIA is controlled by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) through investment vehicle FSIA Investimenti, which owns a 57.42% stake.

CDP also owns 25.69% of SIA via its holding CDP Equity which gives the state lender an overall exposure of slightly more than 83%.

Italian lender Banco BPM and asset manager Banca Mediolanum control 5.33% and 2.85% of SIA, respectively, while Deutsche Bank has 2.58% of the company.

The company said earlier this month that it had started preparations for a Milan float which could take place before the summer.

SIA provides payment services for the banking sector and has the London Stock Exchange among its clients.

Its services include a capital markets software which aims at improving transparency during the IPO or rights issue process - though it is not clear if it will be used for the potential listing.

SIA, which has core earnings of 201 million euros, has also explored a tie up with another payments firm as an alternative option, said a source. Its bigger rival Nexi remains a possible merger partner, the sources said, adding the IPO is its main focus.

The payments sector has seen a flurry of deals in recent years, with Worldline's acquisition of Ingenico valued at 15 times expected core earnings.

In 2019, Fiserv Inc bought First Data Corp for $22 billion, while Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) secured control of Worldpay for about $35 billion.

Italy's Nexi has seen its share price rise nearly 90% since its IPO last year and trades at around 17 times expected core earnings, according to Refinitiv data, while Dutch company Adyen trades at a hefty 75 times.

"The global shift from cash to electronics payments is far from complete," said Jupiter fund manager Guy de Blonay, adding European payment stocks are expected to keep rising this year.

"Online payments should continue to grow steadily," he said.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Elisa Anzolin in Milan. Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia/Susan Fenton/Jane Merriman)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Elisa Anzolin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN N.V. 0.88% 893.8 Delayed Quote.21.20%
BANCA MEDIOLANUM 0.58% 8.745 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.69% 9.911 Delayed Quote.44.28%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES 1.13% 157.3202 Delayed Quote.11.91%
FISERV INC. 0.77% 123.18 Delayed Quote.5.73%
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION -0.06% 16.58 Delayed Quote.7.42%
INGENICO GROUP 1.25% 142.1 Real-time Quote.44.99%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.75% 138.05 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.30% 8542 Delayed Quote.7.74%
NEXI S.P.A 2.13% 16.386 Delayed Quote.23.65%
NEXITY 1.32% 45.98 Real-time Quote.1.34%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -0.61% 24.55 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.51% 14.132 Delayed Quote.6.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pMAKOLAB SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : is in the black yet another year. A company with a twofold increase in its net profit in 2019
PU
12:50pNORTHERN DATA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:50pDALET SA : 2019 revenues: eur 58.5 million (+5%)
AN
12:48pCobalt Boats Celebrates 1 Million Hours Without a Lost-Time Injury
GL
12:46pXEROX : PrimeLink B9100 Series sets new standard in monochrome by printing documents better, faster and smarter.
AQ
12:46pAUTOGRILL : has been awarded a contract extension valued nearly $1.5 billion at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas
PU
12:46pDREAM ON : what your sleep position says about you
PU
12:46pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Filings 4
PU
12:46pVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Announces New Blazer Brass 180-Grain 10mm Auto Handgun Ammunition
PU
12:46pTHE MARCUS CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group