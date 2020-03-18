JPMorgan commits $50 million to businesses, people affected by coronavirus

The largest U.S. bank is initially giving $15 million to groups coping with the disease's impact on people, including donating $5 million to community development financial institutions in the United States that will provide low or zero-interest loans to vulnerable small businesses.

The bank said it is committing the remaining $35 million to "medium-to-long term challenges communities are likely to face as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold."

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)