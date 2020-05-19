Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan directors reelected, former Exxon executive overcomes opposition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co sign outside headquarters in New York

JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to reelect all of the bank's board members on Tuesday, including a former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO who drew criticism from environmental groups and New York City's comptroller and pension system leader.

Each director received support of at least 84% of investors' votes at the bank's annual meeting, conducted virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In April, JPMorgan said it will name a new independent direc
tor to replace former Exxon CEO Lee Raymond, 81, "by end of summer 2020."https://reut.rs/2SummMh

The vote showed investors were willing to go along with JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's assertions that the bank can support green initiatives, while continuing financing deals with some fossil fuel companies.

Raymond was targeted by critics who said his previous role leading a major oil company put him at odds with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which Dimon said the bank supports.

While none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted, one proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, including the Paris agreement, got close with 49.6% of shares voted.

Traditionally shareholder measures that receive more than 30% of support usually push companies to make at least some changes to assuage investor concerns.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.24% 90.24 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.07% 34.34 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pComments in Opposition of RGGI Proposal
PU
12:53pCARGILL : leverages technology to improve transparency in pursuit of a thriving cocoa sector
PU
12:48pEU mulls fertiliser cut to curb farming emissions ? draft
RE
12:46pBritain says EU is offering 'relatively low quality' trade agreement
RE
12:45pAustria says EU 'frugals' to present alternative to Franco-German fund plan
RE
12:35pKohl's exits Jennifer Lopez, other women's brands as losses mount
RE
12:33pWalmart sales surge at stores and online on coronavirus-led demand
RE
12:30pFAA to mandate new safety management tools for airplane manufacturers
RE
12:28pGM says it is 'almost there' on million-mile electric vehicle battery
RE
12:28pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group