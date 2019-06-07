Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan economist who predicted BOJ's April policy tweak sees it easing in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

FUKUOKA (Reuters) - A prominent JPMorgan Securities economist, who predicted the Bank of Japan's communication tweak in April, said the central bank could take interest rates deeper into negative territory in September amid growing global economic risks.

Hiroshi Ugai, the major securities firms' chief economist and a former Bank of Japan official, wrote in a research note released on Friday that the BOJ will cut its short-term interest rate target to -0.3% from the current -0.1%.

The move would be aimed at staving off an unwelcome spike in the yen that could hurt Japan's export-reliant economy and would be triggered by a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ugai said in the research note.

Expectations are rising in the markets that the Fed may cut interest rates in the coming months to shore up growth that has come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China and tariff threats against other countries.

"Global economic growth will be hurt by Trump's trade war with China and Mexico," Ugai said. The anticipated Fed rate cuts in September and December could cause the yen to appreciate, potentially forcing the BOJ to respond, he added.

Ugai said he does not expect the BOJ to cut the 10-year government bond yield target, even if it were to deepen negative rates in September.

A BOJ cut in its short-term rate target is still a minority view among market participants, as many say such a move would narrow financial institutions' already thinning margins.

Ugai was among few economists who predicted the BOJ's decision in April to set a timeframe for the first time on how long it will keep interest rates super-low.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term rates at -0.1% and 10-year bond yields around zero percent.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aSET NEWS : FTSE SET Index Series June 2019 Semi-annual Review
PU
05:58aSUSTAINABLE FISHERIES : Commission presents progress made and opportunities for 2020
PU
05:48aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth
PU
05:45aIBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
05:45aHomelessness Grows in California Despite New Government Spending
DJ
05:45aViolence Makes Mexico an Unwelcoming Refuge
DJ
05:45aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:39aS.Africa's SAA appoints interim CEO, approaches additional lenders
RE
05:35aBan on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe - industry analysis
RE
05:28aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Access to capital for agricultural SMEs essential for inclusive development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About