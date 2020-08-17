JPMorgan hires UK ex-finance minister Javid

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street giant JPMorgan
has hired Britain's former finance minister Sajid Javid
as a senior adviser, the bank said on Monday, a move that sees
the politician resume his career in investment banking.
Javid quit his role in government earlier this year after
falling out with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a cabinet
reshuffle. He remains a lawmaker in Britain's parliament but is
to take up a post as a member of the U.S. bank's advisory
council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
"We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JPMorgan as a
senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth
understanding of the business and economic environment to help
shape our client strategy across Europe," a spokesman for the
bank said in a statement.
Javid began his career in finance at Chase Manhattan, which
later merged with JP Morgan, and worked in a number of roles in
its currencies and emerging market businesses. He then joined
Deutsche Bank, running several of the German lender's trading
businesses in Asia before being elected to Britain's parliament
in 2010.
JPMorgan regularly appoints ex-government ministers to
advisory posts, with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and
ex-Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho among its previous
appointees. Former Italian finance minister Vittorio Grilli has
just become chair of the EMEA advisory council.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)