JPMorgan hires Vanguard veteran to lead call center wealth managers

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Monday it hired the head of Vanguard Group's
robo-adviser to lead its phone and video-based financial advice
unit and to oversee its nationwide hiring spree.
Boaz Lahovitsky was named head of the U.S. National Branch
for Wealth Management, part of the retail bank's wealth
management group which includes financial advisers serving
customers by phone or video, according to a statement.
Kristin Lemkau, head of U.S. Wealth Management in JPMorgan's
Consumer & Community Banking unit since late 2019, said the
national branch is core to expanding the wealth management
business.
"We are still nascent in providing video and phone-based
advice," Lemkau said. Her division also includes financial
advisers at Chase bank branches and You Invest, Chase's digital
investment tool.
Lahovitsky will oversee the hiring of hundreds of new
advisers over the next two years to fill out JPMorgan's call
centers and other locations across the country, according to the
statement.
Lahovitsky joins JPMorgan from Vanguard, the world's biggest
mutual fund company, where he was head of flagship advice,
Personal Advisor Services. Personal Advisor Services is the
digital automated investment tool, or robo-adviser, which
Vanguard launched in 2015.
Prior to Vanguard, Lahovitsky worked in strategy and
operations roles at UBS Group AG and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Richard
Chang)