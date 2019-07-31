Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan lowers benchmark interest rate following Fed rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 02:57pm EDT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, lowered its prime rate for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, following a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The prime rate is a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans.

Starting Aug. 1, the bank said its prime rate will fall by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its overnight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%, citing concerns about the global economy and muted U.S. inflation. The U.S. central bank signalled a readiness to lower borrowing costs further if needed.

The last time JPMorgan reduced its prime rate was December 2008, when it cut the rate to 3.25% from 4%. The bank maintained a 3.25% prime lending rate for the next seven years, eventually raising it to 3.5% in December 2015.

A lower prime rate will translate into lower interest rates on a wide range of JPMorgan's loans that are based off the Fed's main short-term rate, and could result in a drag on bank earnings in the coming quarters.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)

By Elizabeth Dilts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pSTEVE COHEN : Congressmen Cohen, Rush, Sarbanes and Price Demand Answers on Coal Ash from the EPA
PU
03:28pOil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall again, Fed cuts interest rates
RE
03:25pDollar up, stocks fall after Fed cut; pound rebound stalls
RE
03:24pFed cuts rates for first time since 2008
RE
03:24pDollar at two-year high after Fed cuts rates as expected
RE
03:24pFed lowers interest rates as expected, leaves door open to further cuts
RE
03:24pWhat the Fed rate cut means for your wallet
RE
03:24pWall Street unimpressed by Fed's expected rate cut
RE
03:21pDollar up, stocks fall after Fed cut; pound rebound stalls
RE
03:21pDollar up, stocks fall after Fed cut; pound rebound stalls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall again, Fed cuts interest rates
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group