JPMorgan lowers benchmark interest rate following Fed rate cut

The prime rate is a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans.

Starting Aug. 1, the bank said its prime rate will fall by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its overnight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%, citing concerns about the global economy and muted U.S. inflation. The U.S. central bank signalled a readiness to lower borrowing costs further if needed.

The last time JPMorgan reduced its prime rate was December 2008, when it cut the rate to 3.25% from 4%. The bank maintained a 3.25% prime lending rate for the next seven years, eventually raising it to 3.5% in December 2015.

A lower prime rate will translate into lower interest rates on a wide range of JPMorgan's loans that are based off the Fed's main short-term rate, and could result in a drag on bank earnings in the coming quarters.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)

By Elizabeth Dilts