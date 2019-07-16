Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan profit rises 16% on tax gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 07:02am EDT
A sign of JP Morgan Chase Bank is seen in front of their headquarters tower in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 16% rise in quarterly profit as higher net interest income and a tax gain more than made up for lower activity at the bank's trading desks.

Net income at the largest U.S. bank rose to $9.65 billion (£7.75 billion), or $2.82 per share, from $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4% to $29.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $28.90 billion, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the estimate.

JPMorgan's results are closely watched by investors looking to gauge the health of the U.S. economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will report quarterly results later in the day.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.10% 211.58 Delayed Quote.26.66%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.21% 113.9 Delayed Quote.18.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.37% 46.71 Delayed Quote.2.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:10aSenate to grill Facebook over plans for Libra cryptocurrency
RE
07:10aLawsuit Filed Against Uber in San Francisco Superior Court
SE
07:08aOil gains as Iran tensions outweigh U.S. supply boom
RE
07:05aAmazon offers $10 to Prime Day shoppers who hand over their data
RE
07:05aRunning of The Bulls Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Barry  13th Rendition of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans Moves to Aug. 23-25
SE
07:04aOil gains as Iran tensions outweigh U.S. supply boom
RE
07:02aJPMorgan profit rises 16% on tax gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About