JPMorgan profit rises 16% on tax gain

Net income at the largest U.S. bank rose to $9.65 billion (£7.75 billion), or $2.82 per share, from $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4% to $29.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $28.90 billion, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the estimate.

JPMorgan's results are closely watched by investors looking to gauge the health of the U.S. economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will report quarterly results later in the day.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)