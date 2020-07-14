Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit top estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday set aside about $10.5 billion in reserves to cover a wave of potential defaults in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest U.S. bank reported a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday set aside about $10.5 billion in reserves to cover a wave of potential defaults in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest U.S. bank reported a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

The bank's net income fell to $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, but topped analysts' lowered estimates of $1.04 per share, sending its shares up 4% in premarket trading.

The scale of expected loan losses at the bank is a major barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, as the coronavirus pandemic drives up unemployment and puts pressure on businesses.

"Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Dimon also said the bank will continue to pay dividend unless "the economic situation deteriorates materially and significantly".

Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc are scheduled to report results later on Tuesday, followed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.71% 24.19 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.85% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.62% 208.88 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40aFlipkart raises $1.2 billion in Walmart-led funding
RE
07:39aDollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge
RE
07:36aDollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge
RE
07:36aJPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit top estimates
RE
07:35aLockdown in global tech hub hits stocks
RE
07:32aS&P slashes emerging market forecasts, warns of permanent scars
RE
07:31aSobering Economic Data From Europe, Asia Dash Hopes for Swift Recovery
DJ
07:28aJohn Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FE : In Irkutsk Region, police suppressed the illegal supply of ethyl alcohol
PU
07:24aJPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit top estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group