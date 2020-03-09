Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan to cut up to 140 jobs in Switzerland - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

JPMorgan Chase & Co could eliminate up to 140 jobs in Switzerland in an effort to cut costs, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, confirming a report by the Swiss financial news website Finews.

Finews said the cuts would mainly affect the Geneva offices, but some positions in Zurich could also be affected.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on job cuts.

"Switzerland remains an important growth market for JPMorgan, and we are committed to providing best-in-class advice and counsel to clients across the country," he said in an emailed statement.

Over the past year, JPMorgan has shifted a number of jobs to cheaper locations in order to cut costs.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
04:51pTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
04:51pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
04:49pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:49pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:48pWells Fargo reports confirmed case of coronavirus in California office
RE
04:47pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:45pInvestors Rush Into Bonds to Shelter From Market Storm -- Update
DJ
04:44pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world markets
RE
04:44pJPMorgan to cut up to 140 jobs in Switzerland - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
4S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group