Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan to maintain key growth targets from last year at investor day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: The J.P.Morgan logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

JPMorgan Chase & Co executives are unlikely to provide new financial targets at the bank's annual investor day on Tuesday, and instead will use the forum to showcase a clean-energy initiative, analysts said.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported record earnings last year and easily met management's stated goals for expenses and profitability.

But its metrics are best-in-class among big U.S. banks, and JPMorgan's sheer size presents challenges for further growth, analysts said.

"We believe the challenge is for JPM to maintain this strong operating performance while at the same time investing for growth and gaining customer wallet share," said Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo.

Nonetheless, Wall Street pays close attention to JPMorgan's investor day, where Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and other senior leaders offer views about key businesses, as well as the global economy and financial markets. Those presenting include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak, head of Consumer & Community Banking Gordon Smith, Head of Consumer Lending Marianne Lake and others. The event starts at 8 a.m. in New York.

Executives are likely to express optimism about JPMorgan's potential, despite unsettling macroeconomic events such as concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus, the 2020 U.S. presidential election and low interest rates, analysts said.

On Monday, global markets plunged as investors ran for safety on fears that a rise in coronavirus cases outside China could expand damage to the global economy. In the United States, the Dow dropped more than 1,000 points for just the third time in history.

However, JPMorgan will likely keep the bank's official outlook stable for expenses relative to revenue, and for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), which measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

Last year, JPMorgan's efficiency ratio of 55% and its full-year ROTCE of 19% met and exceeded management's targets of 55% and 17%, respectively.

The bank's main announcement will center on steps it is taking to reduce financing for coal mining projects and companies and to facilitate $200 billion in loans and other financing for clean-energy and sustainability initiatives by the end of 2020.

The bank detailed some of that plan on Monday, after years of pressure from environmental activists and steps taken by other major financial firms including Blackrock Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

JPMorgan shares closed at $132.14 on Monday, near a record high, leaving the bank as the most valuable by market value globally.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -5.21% 528 Delayed Quote.5.03%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -2.64% 224.54 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.69% 132.16 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.75% 46.39 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:38aTaiwan passes $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
01:35aTaiwan passes $2 bln package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11aJPMorgan to maintain key growth targets from last year at investor day
RE
12:38aCoronavirus to hit Vietnam's garment industry hard - association chairman
RE
12:23aOil steadies on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAirlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/24Asian currencies arrest slide as easing expectations stall dollar
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
5Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group