Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JR Simplot : Simplot's Chief Financial Officer Retires After Long Career

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
Published on August 07 2019

Boise, ID - Joel Barker will retire as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the J.R. Simplot Company after 30 years with the Company. Barker joined Simplot in 1989, his retirement is effective January 1, 2020.

'I am grateful to Joel for his contributions to the Simplot Company and his leadership over the years,' Simplot President and CEO Garrett Lofto said. 'He has been an asset to our Company with his professionalism, extensive financial acumen and keen understanding of how to navigate our diverse business. We will miss all he brought to the organization.'

Barker oversaw the acquisition of a number of important entities across Simplot's portfolio and also held a variety of roles in his time with the Company. He was Vice President and Controller of the Company's AgriBusiness Group prior to being named CFO. He also served as General Manager, Simplot Turf and Horticulture; General Manager, Jacklin Seed; and Senior Director of Operations for Simplot Growers Solutions.
The Company will begin an immediate search for its next CFO and Treasurer and Barker will assist his successor in the transition period.

###

About Simplot
The J.R. Simplot Company, a privately held agribusiness firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has an integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot's major operations are located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China, with products marketed in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.simplot.com .

Disclaimer

JR Simplot Company published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:02pUK housing market slows after June bounce - RICS
RE
06:51pNigeria's new oil czar wants to open books, turn into fuel exporter
RE
06:44pManulife profit beats on strength in Asia unit
RE
06:44pNIKKEI : Japan to resume export of semiconductor materials to South Korea -Nikkei
RE
06:15pJR SIMPLOT : Simplot's Chief Financial Officer Retires After Long Career
PU
06:14pIAC explores option to spin off Match, ANGI; beats quarterly revenue
RE
06:05pCost to U.S. consumers, businesses of Trump's China tariffs surged in June -trade group
RE
06:04pLyft sees ride-hailing price war easing, sending Uber and Lyft shares up
RE
06:00pTrump says China is 'killing us with unfair trade deals'
RE
05:59pTrump says China is 'killing us with unfair trade deals'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
3AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
5CIGNA CORP : Patient groups push back against Gilead's pricey HIV prevention treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group