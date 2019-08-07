JR Simplot : Simplot's Chief Financial Officer Retires After Long Career

Published on August 07 2019

Boise, ID - Joel Barker will retire as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the J.R. Simplot Company after 30 years with the Company. Barker joined Simplot in 1989, his retirement is effective January 1, 2020.

'I am grateful to Joel for his contributions to the Simplot Company and his leadership over the years,' Simplot President and CEO Garrett Lofto said. 'He has been an asset to our Company with his professionalism, extensive financial acumen and keen understanding of how to navigate our diverse business. We will miss all he brought to the organization.'

Barker oversaw the acquisition of a number of important entities across Simplot's portfolio and also held a variety of roles in his time with the Company. He was Vice President and Controller of the Company's AgriBusiness Group prior to being named CFO. He also served as General Manager, Simplot Turf and Horticulture; General Manager, Jacklin Seed; and Senior Director of Operations for Simplot Growers Solutions.

The Company will begin an immediate search for its next CFO and Treasurer and Barker will assist his successor in the transition period.

###

About Simplot

The J.R. Simplot Company, a privately held agribusiness firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has an integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot's major operations are located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China, with products marketed in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.simplot.com .