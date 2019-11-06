JRC Joint Research Centre : Pan African Network for economic Analysis of Policies (PANAP) launched

Log in
Pan African Network for economic Analysis of Policies (PANAP) launched

11/06/2019 | 05:50am EST

Today the African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) partnership officially launched the Pan African Network for economic Analysis of Policies (PANAP Network).

The PANAP Network aims to strengthen the cooperation of researchers and policy makers when designing policies to reinforce the stability of the agriculture and food sectors in Africa.

The Network will also help to increase the sustainability of the African agricultural and food sectors, leading to an increase in food and nutrition security in line with the Zero Hunger target of the Sustainable Development Goals and the commitment laid out in the Malabo Declaration to end hunger in Africa by 2025 and of the Sustainable Development Goals.

To do this, the Network will boost knowledge exchange between African governmental and research entities on how to develop scientific evidence to assess the potential social, economic and environmental impacts of new policies in the farming and food sectors.

The Network will work with key stakeholders, researchers, data analysts and policymakers.

PANAP was founded under the coordination of the European Commission department responsible for agriculture and rural development, and the European Commission department for international cooperation and development.

In cooperation with a network of institutions including the JRC, PANAP aims to develop research on African agricultural economic and policy issues.

Background

The PANAP network involves analysts, researchers and data producers, particularly from the governmental bodies of the partner countries.

The goal is to include members from African countries through national research institutions or multi-lateral organisations.

The network takes stock of Policy Impact Analysis experiences developed by the JRC in coordination with the European Commission department for international cooperation and development, EU Delegations, and stakeholders at country level in:

  • Côte d'Ivoire,
  • Ethiopia,
  • Kenya,
  • Niger,
  • Senegal,
  • Sierra Leone,
  • Tanzania.

In these countries, the JRC is intensively engaged in sharing knowledge with researchers, statisticians, and analysts from governmental organisations in the area of policy impact analysis applied to the agriculture and food sectors.

South-south exchanges and cross-fertilisation with existing initiatives is an inner component of PANAP.

Next Steps

The first PANAP meeting will be held after the launch on 7 and 8 November, during which the PANAP members will define the programme and functioning of the network for the coming years.

Disclaimer

JRC - Joint Research Centre published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:49:03 UTC
