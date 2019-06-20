JSA Drives Digital ROI with its Unique Inbound-Outbound '1-2 Punch' Approach for Top Telecom and Data Center Companies

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations (PR), Marketing and Event Planning for the tech and telecom industries, announces the measurement of its marketing Return on Investment (ROI) as a result of its combined inbound Digital Marketing plus its outbound Content Marketing/PR services. JSA's '1-2 Punch' approach is focused on helping tech and telecom companies develop and execute 360-degree marketing strategies to maximize lead generation, industry thought leadership and brand equity.

For example, within the first year of engagement, JSA drastically reduced its client 365 Data Centers ' Cost Per Conversion from $272 to below $69 per conversion. This 74% savings was a combined effort of keyword analysis, constant optimization and tying the overall ad content messaging with the ongoing PR and marketing campaigns, a step that requires full and constant integration with the company's content calendar.

"365 Data Centers has been working with JSA for two years now, and the combination of inbound and outbound marketing strategies- from press release and media initiatives to SEO-driven content development, AdWords management and more - has helped us build our brand awareness in targeted markets, attract leads, and achieve remarkable ROI," states Tony Franchi, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for 365 Data Centers. "365's marketing department and our JSA team work in tandem to ensure our message is reaching the right audience, which is critical for our rapidly growing company as we roll out new managed services, expand and upgrade our network, grow our team and solidify our position as a scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service business."

"We find that our clients , like 365 Data Centers, notice a much greater ROI when combining both inbound and outbound marketing techniques. This strategy, combined with JSA's expert services, our over $100K annual investment in today's top AI-driven marketing tools, and our dedicated, proven team , delivers quantifiable quarterly KPIs, or simply stated, real results," adds Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , Founder and CEO of JSA.

JSA's Inbound-Outbound '1-2 Punch' approach also provides clients' insight into how well their tactics are stacking up in the marketplace. The insight ensures telecom providers or data center companies are differentiating messaging, targeting core prospects, synching capabilities to ease clients' pain points and winning more deals, all while benefiting from greater brand exposure.

Celebrating more than 14 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 26K+ subscribers) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 156K+ readers).

