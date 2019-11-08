JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat : For higher reliability of heat and power supply

November 8, 2019 2019 17:03

Within the DPM-shtrikh (power supply contract) state program on thermal power plants modernization, LLC Novo-Salavatskaya TEC (thermal power plant), as a member of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat's companies group, is planning to upgrade 290 MW of the plant generating capacities.

LLC Novo-Salavatskaya TEC renewal includes three projects on all-round replacement of steam turbines, generators and auxiliary equipment. The first one covers turbine generator TG-5, and is due in 2022. The second turbine generator TG-1 ought to be finished in 2023. And in 2024 turbine generator TG-7 will be put into operation with a renewed capacity.

Turbine generator TG-5 is currently having its equipment dismantled at full pelt. There have been made a new set of agreements on supply of two steam turbines, 50 MW and 105 MW, and a generator to turbine generator TG-3. A generator rotor should be set on turbine generator TG-5, generator stator - revamped, design and survey works - done.

Revamping will provide reliable heat and power supply to Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, lower expanses on technical maintenance, diagnostics and repair of major and ancillary equipment.

For reference: LLC Novo-Salavatskaya TEC (Novo-Salavatskaya thermal power plant) is one of the largest power plants in the Republic of Bashkortostan: electric capacity - 882 MW; thermal capacity - 2352.3 Gcal/h. It was put into operation in 1966. This station is the major thermal and power source for the petrochemical complex Gazprom neftekhim Salavat. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948. The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage: consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc. The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all federal subjects of the country. The geography of export covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states. High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.