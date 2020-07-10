JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat : Growing output

July 10, 2020 2020 09:01

The Company summed up production results for the first half of 2020. Key refining indicators have increased for 6 months compared to the same period last year.

For the first half, the output of gas condensate distillate, grade 'A' (222.4 thousand tons), for one, have grown by 49.5% in respect to the same period last year (148.7 thousand tons). This was made possible through the increased amount of gasoline in stable gas condensate relative to the same period last year.

Bigger volumes of processed hydrocarbon feedstock boosted diesel fuel output by 18.5% - from 948.2 to 1123.8 thousand tons for 6 months of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

For the first half of 2020, the actual output for bitumen feedstock (82.6 thousand tons) rose by 4.7% in relation to the same period last year (78.8 thousand tons). 6 months into, the actual ethylene output (193.1 thousand tons) at the Monomer Plant has grown by 1.7% compared to the same period last year (189.9 thousand tons). ​

For reference: Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948. The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc. The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states. High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.​