JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat : Production performance is rising

April 3, 2019 2019 10:12

Production of light oil products increased by more than a third in Gazprom neftekhim Salavat.

According to the results of the first two months of 2019, oil refining and petrochemical capacities showed growth of marketable products output.

In January and February key process units and plants of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat worked at maximum capacity. In particular, bitumen production became more efficient in beneficial market conditions - for the first time the unit worked stably during the winter period.

In its turn, effective output of dark oil products resulted in possibility to refine more oil and gas condensate.

1152.3 thousand tons of hydrocarbon feedstock were refined during the first two months of this year, which is 10.9 % increase compared to the same period last year.

Steady operation of commercial gasoline components units and beneficial market conditions made it possible to produce 218.9 thousand tons of motor gasolines - 26.4 % more than over the analogous period in 2018. Diesel fuel output increased by 4.3 % and reached 258.7 thousand tons.

Production of petrochemical products also increased in January and February, 2019. Output of butane-butylene fraction equaled 17.5 thousand tons (+ 5.3 %), styrene - 35 thousand tons (+ 4.2 %), DOP plasticizer - 6.2 thousand tons (+18.8 %), 2-ethylhexanol - 6.9 thousand tons (+ 8.2 %).

For reference Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948. The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc. The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states. High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety. The Company's occupational health and safety management system is compliant with the requirements of OHSAS 18001 international standard

