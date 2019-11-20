Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat : Renovation of tank farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:20am EST
November 20, 2019 2019 11:01

Reconstruction of tank farm is being executed in Gazprom neftekhim Salavat. Fourteen storage tanks will be erected and reconstructed in the northern and southern tank farms of the Company. Part of tanks is designed for receipt and preparation of the feedstock (vacuum gasoil) for catalytic cracking units of shop No. 10, the remaining part storing diesel fuel will be used for the startup of a new catalytic cracking unit.

All reconstruction works are being held within the territory of the Company's site. Works in the northern tank farm are close to completion. So far, three existing tanks are reconstructed and three more with a capacity of 1000 m3 each have been designed and rebuilt at the location of former ones. New subterranean fire tanks have been also constructed there.

Piping of tanks and process pipelines is nearing a completion, corrosion protection activities have been started, and works on tank basins in the northern tank farm are completed. New instrument technical room has been built for the northern and southern tank farms, fit-out works are completed as of today, installation of panel electrical equipment has been started.

Upon construction completion and start of operation of the northern tank farm, the construction of the southern tank farm will be organized, which will comprise 6 tanks with a capacity of 2000 m3 each.

The aim of construction works is to bring the tank farm to the conformity with requirements of safety regulations, industrial sanitation and occupational safety effective in the territory of the Russian Federation.

For reference

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948.

The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc.

The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states.

High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.



Press office, Gazprom neftekhim Salavat

Media

+7 3476 39-16-81

Disclaimer

JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57aSouth Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on upbeat merchandise sales growth
RE
01:56aECB's Lane rules out euro zone recession, says recovery in next year or two
RE
01:55aSouth African Airways needs government loan guarantee or risks liquidation -board member
RE
01:55aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
01:51aEuropean third quarter earnings still seen down 4.7%
RE
01:50aBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : (Revised)Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
01:50aSHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
01:45aCITY OF IRVING TX : Recycle Your Holiday Cooking Oil, Grease
PU
01:45aSGS : Opens New Textile Laboratory in Hawassa, Ethiopia
PU
01:45aMARS NATIONAL BANCORP : Steps to Take if You are Planning to Buy a Home Within Six Months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group