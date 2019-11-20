JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat : Renovation of tank farm

November 20, 2019 2019 11:01

Reconstruction of tank farm is being executed in Gazprom neftekhim Salavat. Fourteen storage tanks will be erected and reconstructed in the northern and southern tank farms of the Company. Part of tanks is designed for receipt and preparation of the feedstock (vacuum gasoil) for catalytic cracking units of shop No. 10, the remaining part storing diesel fuel will be used for the startup of a new catalytic cracking unit.

All reconstruction works are being held within the territory of the Company's site. Works in the northern tank farm are close to completion. So far, three existing tanks are reconstructed and three more with a capacity of 1000 m3 each have been designed and rebuilt at the location of former ones. New subterranean fire tanks have been also constructed there.

Piping of tanks and process pipelines is nearing a completion, corrosion protection activities have been started, and works on tank basins in the northern tank farm are completed. New instrument technical room has been built for the northern and southern tank farms, fit-out works are completed as of today, installation of panel electrical equipment has been started.

Upon construction completion and start of operation of the northern tank farm, the construction of the southern tank farm will be organized, which will comprise 6 tanks with a capacity of 2000 m3 each.

The aim of construction works is to bring the tank farm to the conformity with requirements of safety regulations, industrial sanitation and occupational safety effective in the territory of the Russian Federation.

For reference Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948. The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc. The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states. High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.

