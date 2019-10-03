Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:00am EDT

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

03-Oct-2019 / 06:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
 
Date: 2 October 2019
Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)
Period of return:                                           From:31 March 2019 To: 30 September 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 153,890,982 GDRs
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 GDRs
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,728,473 GDRs
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 152,162,509 GDRs
 
Name of contact: Mira Kasenova,
Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division
Telephone number of  contact: +7 727 259 04 30

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 22231
EQS News ID: 884871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=884871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aPROBIOTEC : Completion of Celebrity Slim sale
PU
01:41aALPHABET : Southeast Asia's internet economy to hit $300 bln by 2025 - report
RE
01:36aWorld's largest banks lagging in sustainable finance
RE
01:35aPARAGON ID SA : SPS enters into an exclusive and worldwide patent licence agreement for Paragon ID’s copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies
AN
01:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept
PU
01:29a2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Thales sets out its action plan following the integration of Gemalto and updates its medium-term financial objectives
PU
01:29aBANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019
PU
01:29aTHALES : Journée Investisseurs 2019 - Présentation - 3 octobre 2019 (uniquement en Anglais)
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Press release - 3 October 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group