|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
03-Oct-2019 / 06:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 2 October 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
|Name of scheme:
|Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)
|Period of return:
|From:31 March 2019 To: 30 September 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|153,890,982 GDRs
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0 GDRs
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1,728,473 GDRs
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|152,162,509 GDRs
|Name of contact:
|Mira Kasenova,
Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division
|Telephone number of contact:
|+7 727 259 04 30