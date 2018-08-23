JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : 1834 Investments Limited – Delay in Submission of Unaudited Financial Statements

1834 Investments Limited (1834) has advise that their Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, which was due to be filed with the Jamaica Stock Exchange by August 14, 2018, are delayed.

1834 further advised that the delayed completion of the Company's audited year-end financial statements has been contributed to a corresponding delay in the submission of the quarterly account.

'1834 is making every effort to have its quarter financial statements submitted by September 14, 2018 and will be advising its shareholders by way of a statement in the print media,' states 1834.