JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : 1834 Investments Limited – Further Delay of Audited Financial Statements

1834 Investments Limited (1834) has advised that the filing of their Audited Financial Statements for the year ending March 31, 2018, with the Jamaica Stock Exchange would be further delayed to August 31, 2018.

1834 further advised that the delay in submission is due to additional time required to complete the audit of the Company's financial statements.

The Company states that it's making every effort to have its audited financial statements submitted by August 31, 2018 or sooner, and will be advising its shareholders of the delay by way of a statement in the print media.