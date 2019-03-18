JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : 50th Anniversary School Tour to the , GK Capital and Jamaican Teas with Students and Teachers from Jamaica College

Jamaica College is the second school that has participated on the school tour programme. Their tour started at the JSE, then they went to GK Capital and their final stop was at Jamaican Teas.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) currently offers an educational programme for high schools and tertiary institutions. This programme has been expanded to facilitate students and teachers visiting the JSE, to now include visits to a Brokerage and a Listed Company on a scheduled basis as a part of its 50th Anniversary activities. At the JSE, which is the first stop on each tour a formal presentation is made to the group about the history, roles, and functions of the JSE and its subsidiaries. At the Broker the group will be exposed to trading, research and how Brokers fits in promoting a sound financial eco-system. The final stop on each tour is will be at a company that is Listed on the JSE. At the end of the tour the students should have a better understanding of the Stock Markets and the relevant players within the capital markets. The students are also made aware of the products and services offered by listed companies, registrars, brokers and regulators.

During our 50th celebration, the JSE has designed this programmed to visit a number schools from across the island tour the facilities of our brokers and companies listed on the Exchange to enrich their experience.