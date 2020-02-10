JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Basis of Allotment for First Rock Capital Holdings Limited Issue of 119,903,250 Ordinary Shares in Two Classes

Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited has advised of the Basis of Allotment to subscribers of the issue of 119,903,250 ordinary shares. The Offer, made subject to the Prospectus of First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, dated December 5, 2019, closed on January 31, 2020. A total of 2,501 applications totaling 119,903,250 units were received - 81,650,250 units for the Class A Ordinary Shares and 38,253,000 units for the Class B Ordinary Shares.

Further to an over-subscription in the Class A Ordinary Shares, the prospectus outlines the Company's right to upsize. The Company upsized the Class A ordinary Shares by approximately 160% to 81,650, 250 Ordinary Shares.

The Prospectus outlined two (2) Reserved Share Applicants and a General Pool. The methodology and allotment of ordinary shares are as follows:

Reserved Share Applicants

1. Key Strategic Partners

These applicants were allocated 100% of the amounts applied for.

2. First Rock Affiliates

These applicants were allocated 100% of the amounts applied for.

General Public Pool

These applicants were allocated 100% of the amounts applied for.