JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Blue Power Group Limited (BPOW) – Notices of Annual General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting

Blue Power Group Limited (BPOW) - Notices of Annual General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting

Blue Power Group Limited (BPOW) BPOW has advised that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 4:00 p.m. on August 14, 2019 at the Headquarters of the Guardsman Group Ltd., 107 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6.

BPOW has also advised that immediately after the termination of the Annual General Meeting, an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the same venue at 4.30 p.m. at which the following resolutions will be considered for approval by the ordinary shareholders of the Company:

1.THAT the issue/transfer of the Company's shares in a newly created subsidiary of the Company Lumber Depot Limited ('New Lumber Depot') to the Company's shareholders on record as at August 1, 2019 with the intent that after such actions, shares in New Lumber Depot shall be held by the shareholders of the Company pro rata to their existing holdings in the Company, is hereby approved.

2.THAT the transfer of the business and assets of the Lumber Depot Division of the Company to New Lumber Depot as of August 1, 2019, in consideration for related liabilities and transaction costs, is hereby approved.

3.THAT any and all acts and deeds carried out in the name and on behalf of the Company in connection with the transactions described in resolutions (1) and (2) above, be and are hereby ratified.