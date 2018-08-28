Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : C2W Renamed SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Today C2W Music Limited (C2W) was renamed SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) in a renaming ceremony held at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Head Office at 40 Harbour Street, Kingston. The renaming came on the heels of a 'rescue operation' by Stocks and Securities Limited.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, JSE's Managing Director stated, 'For the first time in history, we applied the 'rescue operation' to assist with this process. Today, I am pleased to be witnessing the post rescue operations and the renaming and rebranding of C2W. I wish to congratulate SSL on a job well executed. As I congratulate you, I also take this opportunity to encourage you as you chart a different course for this Company to continue to be innovative and let the results of your effort speak for itself. It is my belief that shareholders will be looking for more than a name change. I wish SSLVC all the best as the Company forges a new path.'

SSLVC's Executive Director, Mr. Mark Croskery, told the audience that SSLVC will be embarking on a new path. This path will be where SSLVC will assist companies to raise capital to expand their businesses. In assisting companies, SSLVC will take a small stake in the business and for the medium to long term assist the company to list on the JSE's Junior Market. He went on to say that there is a lot of capital in the Diaspora and with the SSL brand they will use this to bring those capital to Jamaica to invest in businesses which thrive and grow and will bring a good return to investors. Now with SSLVC listed on the Stock Exchange, this will enhance their brand and persons in the Diaspora will see the Company as a reputable medium through which to invest in Jamaica, Mr. Croskery said.

Mr. Drew Gray, Chief Executive Officer of SSLVC, stated that SSLVC will be on a new path, that is, to raise capital for companies with very good potential. He stated that there were several companies in the pipeline which he was working with already and once they successful raise capital and the businesses were moving in the right direction, they would be encouraging these companies to do IPOs, as this was an important strategy for SSLVC. Mr. Gray pointed out that they have a very experienced team at SSLVC, which has the expertise to get companies moving in the right direction, as SSLVC is a one stop shop for businesses that need to be guided from business plan through to business financing.

-30-

CONTACT:

Neville Ellis

Jamaica Stock Exchange

TEL: (876) 967-3271

Fax: (876) 924-9090

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aGLOBAL GEOSCIENCE : Successful Production of Premium Quality Boric Acid
AQ
02:18aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Impinj, Inc.
BU
02:17aLIONHUB : Final Director's Interest Notice - Jamie Khoo
PU
02:16aPERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Announces Defence of Opportunistic Claims Relating to Sequoia Resources Corp. and Seeks Summary Dismissal of All Claims
AQ
02:13aCHILEAN METALS : CMX Regrets TSXV Decision to Halt Trading
AQ
02:12aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QSE jumps 3.8% on banks’ strong gains
AQ
02:12aFIRSTENERGY : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement
DJ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United ratings as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku go missing against Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Red alert as Manchester United crash to 3-0 home defeat to Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United have solidarity after demoralising defeat to Tottenham
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.