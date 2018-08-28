JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : C2W Renamed SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Ltd.

Today C2W Music Limited (C2W) was renamed SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) in a renaming ceremony held at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Head Office at 40 Harbour Street, Kingston. The renaming came on the heels of a 'rescue operation' by Stocks and Securities Limited.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, JSE's Managing Director stated, 'For the first time in history, we applied the 'rescue operation' to assist with this process. Today, I am pleased to be witnessing the post rescue operations and the renaming and rebranding of C2W. I wish to congratulate SSL on a job well executed. As I congratulate you, I also take this opportunity to encourage you as you chart a different course for this Company to continue to be innovative and let the results of your effort speak for itself. It is my belief that shareholders will be looking for more than a name change. I wish SSLVC all the best as the Company forges a new path.'

SSLVC's Executive Director, Mr. Mark Croskery, told the audience that SSLVC will be embarking on a new path. This path will be where SSLVC will assist companies to raise capital to expand their businesses. In assisting companies, SSLVC will take a small stake in the business and for the medium to long term assist the company to list on the JSE's Junior Market. He went on to say that there is a lot of capital in the Diaspora and with the SSL brand they will use this to bring those capital to Jamaica to invest in businesses which thrive and grow and will bring a good return to investors. Now with SSLVC listed on the Stock Exchange, this will enhance their brand and persons in the Diaspora will see the Company as a reputable medium through which to invest in Jamaica, Mr. Croskery said.

Mr. Drew Gray, Chief Executive Officer of SSLVC, stated that SSLVC will be on a new path, that is, to raise capital for companies with very good potential. He stated that there were several companies in the pipeline which he was working with already and once they successful raise capital and the businesses were moving in the right direction, they would be encouraging these companies to do IPOs, as this was an important strategy for SSLVC. Mr. Gray pointed out that they have a very experienced team at SSLVC, which has the expertise to get companies moving in the right direction, as SSLVC is a one stop shop for businesses that need to be guided from business plan through to business financing.

-30-

CONTACT :

Neville Ellis

Jamaica Stock Exchange

TEL: (876) 967-3271

Fax: (876) 924-9090