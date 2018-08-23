JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Cable Bahamas Limited (CAB) – Extension for Filing Audited Financial Statements

Cable Bahamas Limited (CAB) has sought the consideration of the Regulatory and Market Oversight Division (RMOD) of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) with regard to submission of their Audited Financial Statements.

CAB stated that the Company noted the requirement to submit the filing of their Audited Financial Statements by August 29, 2018. However, CAB was requesting an extension for the filing of same to September 28, 2018, due to the departure of their Head of Finance and on boarding of his replacement, which will impact the successful completion and submission of the Audited Financial Statements to the RMOD.