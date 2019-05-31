Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Calling all Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals

05/31/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals are invited to sit with an impressive team of international and local industry and corporate specialists as they coach and empower you to greater competence and improved performance as you adapt to 21st Century technology.

You can expect to be tutored on how to work smarter, accomplish more and earn more.

Register now and save $3,000.00. Please click on the Application link, which outlines the programme and cost.

Fillable Application _ Brochure Annual Corporate Secretaries' Workshop

[Attachment]

Simon Osborne

Chief Executive, ICSA Governance Institute

[Attachment]

Theresa Minnie

Head of Outreach, ICSA Governance Institute

[Attachment]

Julie Thompson-James

Founder and Director, Cube Corporate Support Limited

[Attachment]

Edward Alexander

Founder and Executive Chairman, tTech Limited

[Attachment]

Duane Lue Fung

Founder and Chairman, Think Grow Lead

Fillable Application _ Brochure Annual Corporate Secretaries' Workshop

To register & for further details, please email:
Charlene.Steer@jamstockex.com
or Telephone: 876-967-3271

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 23:58:04 UTC
