JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Calling all Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals

Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals are invited to sit with an impressive team of international and local industry and corporate specialists as they coach and empower you to greater competence and improved performance as you adapt to 21st Century technology.

You can expect to be tutored on how to work smarter, accomplish more and earn more.

Register now and save $3,000.00. Please click on the Application link, which outlines the programme and cost.

Fillable Application _ Brochure Annual Corporate Secretaries' Workshop

[Attachment] Simon Osborne Chief Executive, ICSA Governance Institute [Attachment] Theresa Minnie Head of Outreach, ICSA Governance Institute [Attachment] Julie Thompson-James Founder and Director, Cube Corporate Support Limited [Attachment] Edward Alexander Founder and Executive Chairman, tTech Limited [Attachment] Duane Lue Fung Founder and Chairman, Think Grow Lead

To register & for further details, please email:

Charlene.Steer@jamstockex.com

or Telephone: 876-967-3271