Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited – First Company to list on the Junior Market for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:19pm EDT

Today, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB) listed its ordinary shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE's) Junior Market at the invitation price of JA$1.91, after raising equity capital of $100 million, and increasing their total shareholders to 3,245. The offer was oversubscribed by over 1500%. This listing today has increased the total listed securities on the markets of the JSE to 124. Including CAB, the symbol name for Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, the number of companies listed on the Junior Market is now 41 and the total number of companies listed on the JSE combined markets is now 88.

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, at the listing ceremony, held at the JSE, 40 Harbour Street, stated 'I am very pleased that you could be here today to participate in the listing of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Ltd. Today, is extra special for us at the JSE, as this event represents the third security to be listed within the first three months of the year. However, this is more so special as it is the first security to be listed on the Junior Market since the start of the year. We are excited to have CABROKERS as a member of our growing family. Let me also take this opportunity to encourage other brokers to find and encourage other companies to raise capital and list. The economic conditions are still good and investors thinking of the long-term are looking for viable companies in which to invest.'

Chairman & CEO of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, Mr Raymond Walker, stated that CAB is an innovative Company. 'We started the Company by having innovative products for which we have the distribution rights not only in Jamaica but across the region. We also ensured that we had a relationship with our reinsurers, which most Brokerage don't have in starting. To show our innovativeness, most of our energy comes from renewables and that helps to cut the cost of our electricity bill. We are very happy to have had an over subscription of our stock by investors I now welcome all our new shareholders and we endeavour to create more value for them.'

Speaking at the event, Cedric Stewart Sales Manager, Mayberry Investments Limited, thanked all who were involved in ensuring the listing process went through smoothly and culminating in the listing of the Company today. He gave charge to CAB to ensure that the Company performs well as they now had the cash from the shareholders to expand and create more business opportunities, and the rules of the JSE which should guide them towards compliance, therefore, the onus was on them to create shareholder's value.

-30-

CONTACT:
NEVILLE ELLIS
Manager - Marketing & Communications
Telephone: 876-967-3271 (O) 876-322-0984 (C)

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : 911 heaven
AQ
02:21aAon and Willis Towers Watson in $30bn merger
AQ
02:21aNAT WEST9 : Natwest unveils £5bn deal for small firms
AQ
02:21aFIRSTGROUP : Coast renews First Group pressure
AQ
02:21aBOEING : shares dive as wiring plans rejected
AQ
02:21aTESCO : sells Thai and Malaysian units for £8.2bn
AQ
02:21aQANTAS AIRWAYS : To cut capacity as chief foregoes pay
AQ
02:21aNMC HEALTH : suitor walks away
AQ
02:19aKLÖCKNER : Klöckner & Co with falling sales and earnings in a difficult market environment – positive outlook for 2020
PU
02:09aDEUTSCHE POST : says resilient to deal with coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4GOLDMAN SACHS MLP INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group