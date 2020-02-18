Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited – Initial Public Offer Closed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited - Initial Public Offer Closed

Mayberry Investments Limited ('Mayberry') announces the closure of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited's (the 'Company') Initial Public Offer (the 'Offer') of 52,500,000 ordinary shares (the 'Shares'), at the price of $1.91 per share, made subject to a Prospectus issued by the Company on Friday, February 7, 2020. The application list for the Offer opened today at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The Offer was oversubscribed, and the application list closed at 9:01 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

Mayberry will advise Applicants of the preliminary basis of allotment of the Shares by, Friday, February 21, 2020 in accordance with the Junior Market Rules of the Jamaica Stock Exchange ('JSE'). The Company has made an application to list the Shares on the Junior Market of the JSE but gives no guarantee that the Shares will be so listed.

#END#

Contact: Cedric Stewart
Sales Manager
(876) 340-1458
Cedric.stewart@mayberryinv.com

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:32:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pINSTRUCTURE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pAEMETIS, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:10pPHARMAGREEN BIOTECH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:10pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Note Offering
AQ
05:08pMonteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Altria Group, Inc. - MO
PR
05:08pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Date for Special Meeting to Consider Proposed Merger Agreement with WESCO International, Inc.
BU
05:07pLENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:07pNEENAH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group