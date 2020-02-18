JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited – Initial Public Offer Closed

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited - Initial Public Offer Closed

Mayberry Investments Limited ('Mayberry') announces the closure of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited's (the 'Company') Initial Public Offer (the 'Offer') of 52,500,000 ordinary shares (the 'Shares'), at the price of $1.91 per share, made subject to a Prospectus issued by the Company on Friday, February 7, 2020. The application list for the Offer opened today at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The Offer was oversubscribed, and the application list closed at 9:01 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

Mayberry will advise Applicants of the preliminary basis of allotment of the Shares by, Friday, February 21, 2020 in accordance with the Junior Market Rules of the Jamaica Stock Exchange ('JSE'). The Company has made an application to list the Shares on the Junior Market of the JSE but gives no guarantee that the Shares will be so listed.

#END#

Contact: Cedric Stewart

Sales Manager

(876) 340-1458

Cedric.stewart@mayberryinv.com