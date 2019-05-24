JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Carreras Limited (CAR) Announce Dividend and Appointment of a New Director

Carreras Limited (CAR) has advised that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 22, 2019, the directors declared an interim dividend of $0.14 per stock unit to be paid out of accumulated profits on June 27, 2019 to stockholders as shown on the Register of Members as at June 7, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 6, 2019.

CAR has also advised of the appointment of Mr. Juan Carlos Restrepo Piedrahita as a Director of the Company and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from July 24, 2019.