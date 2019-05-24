JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Carreras Limited (CAR) Announce Dividend and Appointment of a New Director

Log in
Carreras Limited (CAR) Announce Dividend and Appointment of a New Director

05/24/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Carreras Limited (CAR) has advised that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 22, 2019, the directors declared an interim dividend of $0.14 per stock unit to be paid out of accumulated profits on June 27, 2019 to stockholders as shown on the Register of Members as at June 7, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 6, 2019.

CAR has also advised of the appointment of Mr. Juan Carlos Restrepo Piedrahita as a Director of the Company and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from July 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:52:09 UTC
